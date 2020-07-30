93.31% students pass SSC exam; 192% more score 90% and above

Maharashtra recorded a 93.31% success rate , a jump of 18 percentage points from 2019, in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, the results of which were announced at 1pm on Wednesday.

A whopping 191.98% more students scored 90% and above in the state, from 28,516 in 2019 to 83,262 this year. In Mumbai division, the rise was 173.30%, from 5,399 in 2019 to 14,756 this year.

Konkan division retained its first position among all nine regions in the state with a success rate of 97.71%. Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, recorded 93.06%, also a jump of 18 percentage points, and stood fifth.

This year, over 17.54 lakh students (including regular and repeat candidates) had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, of which over 16.37 lakh students passed. Last year’s success rate was 75.53%.

This year, a total of 8,360 schools (37.04%) in the state recorded a cent percent result. Also, 242 students scored a perfect 100%, which includes two students from the Mumbai division. Social sciences, which included the cancelled Geography paper of 40 marks, recorded a 100% result. The number of students scoring 90% and above was also at an all-time high with 83,262 students from the state and 14,756 from the Mumbai division achieving the feat. In 2019, the numbers were 28,516 and 5,399 respectively.

“This can be seen as the best performance of the state at least in the last many years. One can attribute it to the reintroduction of oral examinations and activity-based answer sheets that were introduced by the education department to make it easier for students to write their papers,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

While the results are usually declared in June, this year, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown, the assessment was delayed thus leading to a delay in declaration of results. The education department had also cancelled the last paper, Geography, which was scheduled on March 23, and students were awarded an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the paper.