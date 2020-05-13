93-year-old is among oldest to recover in the city

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 93-year-old woman from Mazgaon has become one of the oldest patients in the city to recover from Covid-19.

After getting diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease, she got admitted at Saifee Hospital on April 17. The woman had a medical history of hypertension and considering her age, doctors were speculative about her recovery. After being admitted for 12 days at the hospital, her swab test report came negative. On April 28, she was discharged but was still kept under home quarantine for 14 days.

“What helped me get through the illness was faith and inner strength,” said the patient.

As per the data provided by the state health department, patients above the age of 60 with comorbid health issues are most vulnerable to the infection. The rate of mortality is also high among them.



Dr Vernon Desa, director (medical governance and clinical compliance) at Saifee Hospital said, “Seeing her leave after recovering from the disease gave our staff the motivation to perform their duties more diligently. We wish her story gives some hope to other patients and encourages them to fight back.”

In April, an 82-year-old woman with Covid-19 recovered and got discharged from Kokilaben Hospital. Earlier, a 93-year-old woman from Kerala became the first oldest lady to get cured of the virus in the country.

