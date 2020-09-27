96% of JEE-Adv candidates appear for exam, find math section tough

The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) was conducted across the country on Sunday in two slots, and almost 96% of the 1.6 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam this year. Most students found the paper moderate to difficult compared to last year, especially the math section.

As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, which organised the exam, JEE-Adv 2020 was held across 222 cities and 1,001 exam centres. “Paper 1 was attempted by 151,311 students and paper 2 was attempted by 150,900 registered students,” mentioned a statement released by IIT-Delhi on Sunday evening.

The exam was conducted in two slots – 9am to noon and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Most candidates said that while a large part of the question papers was from within the curriculum, the maths section was particularly difficult.

“The chemistry section was easy, and the physics section was a little difficult, but most faced trouble solving the Maths section. This made the paper lengthy, and some students did not manage to complete it,” said Ayush Chheda, one of the candidates.

To avoid overcrowding and to ensure implementation of other safety norms, the examination authority had asked students to report to their respective centres in a staggered manner. The same format was followed during the JEE-Main (paper 2) exam that was conducted earlier this month.

HT had previously reported that only 64% of the students eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced registered for the examination in 2020. While the top 2.5 lakh students who cleared JEE-Main were eligible for the examination this year, only 160,831 finished the registration process.

The results for this exam are scheduled to be announced on October 5, following which the admissions process to 23 IITs will commence by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).