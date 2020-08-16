97 booked for attending hookah and liquor party at Oshiwara

Sections
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:48 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Oshiwara police on Sunday booked 97 people for allegedly conducting and attending a hookah party at a hotel at Jogeshwari (West). Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said, “Acting on a tip-off, we raided the Bombay Brute [Mughal Sheesha] at Link Road, Jogeshwari (West) and found 97 people violating social distancing norms while indulging in hookah and liquor party.”

According to police, there were a total of 65 men, 28 women patrons, one manager and three waiters present on the premise. The raid was conducted at 3.30am on Sunday.

“When we entered, loud music was on, and people were busy consuming liquor and hookahs. Some patrons were found dancing to the blaring music,” added Bangar.

All those present were booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 2 and 3 of the Pandemic Act.



