97-year-old from Mumbai’s Nallasopara defeats Covid-19

A 97-year-old retired farmer has defeated the Covid-19 virus after undergoing treatment at a Nallasopara hospital for a week.

Ramchandra Krishna Patil is a resident of Achole village, Nallasopara (East). He stays with his grandson Vaibhav who is an ex-corporator of the Vasai civic body. “When my grandfather tested positive, we were home quarantined. He underwent treatment at a Star Hospital for a week, and was discharged on Monday,” said Vaibhav.

“His strong willpower helped him defeat the virus. The hospital treated him free of cost and showered rose petals on him at the time of discharge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has so far recorded 32,668 Covid-19 cases, around 21,031 cases have been reported in Vasai-Virar civic area. Around 623 deaths have been reported in Palghar district, while 421 deaths have been reported in Vasai-Virar areas, as per data from district information office (DIO) Palghar.