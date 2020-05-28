99% of ICU beds in Mumbai are occupied: BMC data

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds available for Covid-19 treatment are occupied. As of May 28, of the 645 Covid Care ICU beds, 99% were occupied. A total of 65% of the 4,292 beds with oxygen support were occupied, while 72% of 373 ventilators were in use, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,438 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 35,485, with 1,135 deaths.

According to BMC, six of the 24 wards have recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases. The G-North ward, which comprises areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, tops the list with 2,728 cases, followed by E, F-North, L, H-East and K-West wards with 2,438, 2,377, 2,321, 2,094 and 2,049 cases, respectively.

A 57-year-old fireman from Mumbai Fire Brigade succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. This is the second death from the fire brigade. On May 24, a 58-year-old fireman attached to the Gowalia Tank fire brigade died of Covid-19. So far, 41 fire brigade staffers have tested positive. Of them, four are in ICU and 14 staffers have been quarantined.