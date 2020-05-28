Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 99% of ICU beds in Mumbai are occupied: BMC data

99% of ICU beds in Mumbai are occupied: BMC data

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds available for Covid-19 treatment are occupied. As of May 28, of the 645 Covid Care ICU beds, 99% were occupied. A...

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:13 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds available for Covid-19 treatment are occupied. As of May 28, of the 645 Covid Care ICU beds, 99% were occupied. A total of 65% of the 4,292 beds with oxygen support were occupied, while 72% of 373 ventilators were in use, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,438 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 35,485, with 1,135 deaths.

According to BMC, six of the 24 wards have recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases. The G-North ward, which comprises areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, tops the list with 2,728 cases, followed by E, F-North, L, H-East and K-West wards with 2,438, 2,377, 2,321, 2,094 and 2,049 cases, respectively.

A 57-year-old fireman from Mumbai Fire Brigade succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. This is the second death from the fire brigade. On May 24, a 58-year-old fireman attached to the Gowalia Tank fire brigade died of Covid-19. So far, 41 fire brigade staffers have tested positive. Of them, four are in ICU and 14 staffers have been quarantined.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
2 more doctors in city die of Covid-19
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
Women were arm-twisted to accuse Amritsar temple priest of rape: Police
May 29, 2020 00:17 IST
2,598 fresh infections take state tally closer to 60,000
May 29, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.