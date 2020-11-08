Sections
9k Mumbai residents undergo free Covid test at BMC centres in 5 days

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:37 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai on November 2, 2020. (REUTERS)

Around 9,000 Mumbaikars availed free coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests at 244 locations set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the past five days.

The test results revealed that 375 people tested Covid-19 positive.

BMC officials said that these facilities, which are conducting rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests, are receiving a good response from the public.

The BMC has increased its daily Covid-19 test capacity to around 16,000.



On November 1, the BMC had announced the start of 244 Covid-19 test centres across 24 wards in Mumbai.

Any individual who develops symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, or has come in contact with a Covid-19 patient can undergo tests at these centres free of cost.

Covid-19 symptoms include a fever, cough and cold, fever, difficulty in breathing and pneumonia.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, (AMC), who is in charge of health department in the BMC, said: “We have got a good response from the public. Each ward has a minimum of seven such centres. We will create more awareness about these facilities in a bid to help the public undergo Covid-19 tests free of cost.”

The civic body has been conducting between 8,000 and 15,000 Covid-19 tests daily since September, of which up to 40% are RAD tests.

The BMC has set a target of conducting 24,000 Covid-19 tests daily.

