A letter and water bottle are all I have of Sushant, says Rhea

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated her, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday released a statement, through her lawyer, saying that the only belongings of...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:22 IST

By Charul Shah,

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated her, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday released a statement, through her lawyer, saying that the only belongings of Sushant Singh Rajput she had in her possession were a note of gratitude written by the late actor and his water bottle.

ED had questioned Chakraborty for nine hours in a money-laundering case that it registered on July 31, on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by the Bihar Police. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajput’s father, who accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput’s suicide and siphoning off his money.

KK Singh said close to ₹15 crore was transferred from Rajput’s account to unknown persons. He said that his son’s credit cards were with Chakraborty.

Alongside ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), too, has launched a probe on the request of Bihar government and has named Chakraborty, her brother and four other family members, apart from unknown persons, as accused.



Chakraborty, on Saturday, released a message through her advocate Satish Maneshinde, where she posted a picture of a bottle and said, “The only property of Sushant that I possess.”

Chakraborty also released a note under the heading of “gratitude list”, supposedly written by Sushant in her notebook where he has expressed gratitude towards Chakraborty’s family and her, along with his dog. “I am grateful for my life, I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for sir in my life. I am grateful for ma’am in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life.”

Explaining the names in the note, Chakraborty left a message stating, “And this is his handwriting, Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma’am is my mom, Fudge is his dog.” However, it wasn’t clear when the note was written or how she found it.

