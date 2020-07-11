Aadhaar, prescription, Covid test report mandatory for buying drugs

The Maharashtra government on Friday made it mandatory for all medical shops to keep a record of Aadhaar card numbers, prescriptions and contact numbers of all those buying remdesivir and tocilizumab, which are being used to treat moderate and severe cases of Covid-19. The state has also set up a toll free number (1800222365) where people can report anyone hoarding the drugs or selling them at high prices.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh and food and drug administration (FDA) minister Dr Rajendra Shingne held a meeting on Friday to regulate the distribution remdesivir and tocilizumab following complaints of the drugs being illegally hoarded and traded in the black market. The meeting was also attended by Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and director general of police Subodh Jaiswal.

“We have decided to make Aadhaar card, Covid test report, prescription and contact details mandatory for those who want to buy these drugs. This has been done in the wake of complaints that some are trying to buy them for black marketing,” Shingne said.

“Cipla and Hetero have assured an increase in their supply of remdesivir. People don’t need to panic as sufficient stock will be available soon,” said the home minister. He also said action would be taken against all those found guilty of dealing the life-saving drugs in the black market.

Shingne also announced a 24-hour helpline where people can report anyone hoarding the drugs or selling them at inflated prices. In such cases, action will be taken by both FDA and home department.

At present, only medical stores attached to hospitals have the drugs. Shingne said only private hospitals ask relatives of patients to get the drugs from these medical stores because Covid-19 is being treated for free at civic-run facilities.

Previously, Shingne along with officials from FDA’s vigilance department had conducted surprise checks at six hospitals in the city, including Masina, Sir JJ Hospital, Saifee and Bombay Hospitals. The minister personally checked purchase records at the pharmacies and bills given to customers at medical stores attached to the hospitals.

FDA commissioner Arun Unhale confirmed that random checks at hospitals and medical stores have already started. “We have already started random checking to see if black marketing is going on. Those found guilty will be punished under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,” he said.

Shingne said another meeting would be held on Saturday, to see what else can be done to ensure these drugs are not traded illegally or hoarded.