Sections
Aaditya requests for flights to Australia, Singapore, UAE to bring back stranded Indians

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

State minister Aaditya Thackeray has asked Air India to start flights to countries like Australia, Singapore and UAE to bring back stranded Indians from these places.

In a letter to Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal, Thackeray requested that mission Vande Bharat 3 be extended to Australia, Singapore and UAE for repatriation of Indian citizens. He said that Mission Vande Bharat 3 had still not featured Maharashtra in its list. He said such a move will give respite to lots of stranded Indians in these countries.

