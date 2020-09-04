Aarey Colony land-use: Maharashtra government’s stance on Metro Bhavan, car shed unclear

After declaring 600 acres in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony as a “reserved forest” on Wednesday, the state government has still not made its stance clear on the proposed Metro Bhavan on 2.03 hectares of Aarey and is yet to take a decision on shifting the proposed Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed from Aarey. Environment activists, while welcoming the decision, reiterated that the Metro Bhavan and car shed must not be a part of Aarey.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking at constructing a ground-plus-27 floor Metro Bhavan, a command and control centre on 2.03 hectares in Aarey. The state had invited suggestions and objections, on the change in land-use from no-development zone to ‘Metro Bhavan and Metro Rail allied users’, in August 2019. Following which, it had received 2,563 objections on the notification.

AB Patil, deputy director, town planning said, “We had conducted the hearings online recently. The report will soon be sent to the state government.”

On Wednesday, the state used sections under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to notify 600 acres near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a reserve forest.

Milind Mhaiskar, principal secretary, revenue and forests said, “The 600 acres has been drawn in such a way that it does not include the planned infrastructure projects or any other structures. The adivasis who need to be rehabilitated will be compensated accordingly.” As per estimates, there are close to 2,000 tribal families in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and around 25,000 families in Aarey. For Metro-3, the state is said to be looking at options in Pahadi Goregaon but there has been no decision on it yet. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stalled the car-shed project in November 2019.

Stalin D, director, NGO Vanashakti, said, “It is a welcome decision as Aarey was not recognised as a forest in the past seven years. With regards to Metro Bhavan, it is a building which can be constructed in any part of the city. They do not need to enter Aarey.”

Zoru Bhathena, another environment activist from the Aarey Conservation group, said, “If the state is positively looking at shifting Metro-3 car shed from Aarey, it does not make sense to build a Metro Bhavan in Aarey. We will continue to fight to protect every parcel in Aarey.”