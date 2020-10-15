Sections
Aarey reserved forest land: Maharashtra government publishes official notification

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday published the official notification for the 328.9 hectare (ha) or 808.53-acre land allocated as a reserved forest at Aarey.

The notification was issued by the Maharashtra forest department chief conservator of forest Arvind Apte by order in the name of the Maharashtra governor that demarcated and declared 40.46ha (forest department land originally proposed for a zoo) as reserved forest under section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (IFA), 1927 followed by 288.43ha (under the dairy department spread across Aarey, Goregaon and Marol-Maroshi villages) under Andheri and Borivli talukas in Mumbai suburbs.

The notification was examined and approved by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment and tourism minister said, “Today marks a historic day for Mumbai with the CM giving assent for the final declaration of Aarey reserved forest. No other megacity with Mumbai’s size and commercial importance has such a massive expanse converted into a protected green zone with permanent protection for its rich biodiversity.”

A forest settlement officer (FSO), Konkan was appointed as per the notification to assess rights of residents, nature and scope of the land, and under section 17 of the IFA, the Mumbai suburban collector was appointed by the state to hear appeals based on orders passed by the FSO following his observations. “We intend to ensure all tribal (adivasi) people’s rights within Aarey are protected. Over the next nine months, the administrative procedure to assess suggestions and objections from residents will be undertaken, and final notification under section 20 of the IFA will be done,” said Thackeray.

