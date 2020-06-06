Sections
About 12 lakh migrants return home from Maharashtra

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:51 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The state government on Friday said that around 12 lakh migrant workers had returned to their home states from Maharashtra through 826 Special Shramik trains. It has also said that they have spent around ₹100 crore on train ticket for these labourers.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh said, “The state government has sent 11,90,990 lakh migrant workers to their respective states through 826 trains so far. These are those who have been stuck due to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The state has spent around ₹100 crore on trains tickets for these workers.”

The Special Shramik trains were started by Railway Ministry from May 1.

Most numbers of trains, 450, had departed for Uttar Pradesh, followed by 177 for Bihar and 49 for West Bengal.



