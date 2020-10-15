Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / AC local train services to resume in Mumbai today

AC local train services to resume in Mumbai today

Western Railway will also begin operating 194 new local train services from Thursday in order to avoid crowding inside local train compartments

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Western Railway employees clean up Churchgate station in Mumbai. (HT file)

Air-conditioned (AC) local train services for passengers will resume on the Western Railway from today. Ten AC local train services will be operated by the zonal railways between Churchgate and Virar railway stations on the fast railway line corridor, mostly during the peak office hours.

“AC train services will resume from Thursday. Initially, ten services will be operated and based on the response, the services will be increased,” said a senior Western Railway official.

Also read: All you need to know about schools, cinemas, religious gatherings resuming today

Western Railway will also begin operating 194 new local train services from Thursday in order to avoid crowding inside local train compartments.

The Central Railway will also operate 28 new local train services from Thursday. Train services will be operated on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan and on the harbour railway and the trans-harbour railway route.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Govt sources on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 08:27 IST
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
PM Modi saves bulk of salary, banks on term deposits
Oct 15, 2020 06:07 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast today and all the latest news
Oct 15, 2020 09:04 IST
Delhi’s cinema halls set to reopen today: All you need to know
Oct 15, 2020 09:03 IST
CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi, NCR as pollution levels rise
Oct 15, 2020 08:58 IST
Salman pays ailing actor Faraaz Khan’s bills, Kashmera Shah praises him
Oct 15, 2020 08:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.