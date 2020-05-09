Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ACP assaulted for stopping couple from plucking flowers in Andheri

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:40 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A woman assistant commissioner of police (ACP) with the Government Railway Police (GRP) was allegedly assaulted by a couple after she stopped them from plucking flowers , on Saturday morning.

ACP Sujata Patil said, “During Ramzan I wake up by 4am for breakfast. On Saturday morning, when I had gone to buy milk, I saw a couple sitting on the divider of the road and plucking flowers. They were even damaging the plants. I tried stopping them, but the man started verbally abusing me.”

Patil, who was standing at a distance from the couple following social distancing norms, further alleged the couple got aggressive and twisted her arm, while the woman hit her. Patil escaped and called the police control room. However, the couple managed to escape from the spot as it was still dark, said Patil. “I immediately rushed to my building to take my bike to look out for them, but to no avail. Later, I informed the ACP of the area and zonal deputy commissioner of police about the incident,” Patil said. Parmeshwar Ganme, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station, confirmed the incident and said the investigation was on.

