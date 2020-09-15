Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jump 94% in 1 month

Maharashtra on Monday reported 17,066 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 10,77,374. The state also reported 363 fatalities, including 106 deaths from the previous period, pushing the death toll to 29,894. The active caseload in the state has seen a spike in the last month and stood at 291,256 on Monday. Between August 13 and September 13, the active caseload in the state has gone up from 149,798 to 290,344 — a jump of nearly 94%.

Of the fatalities reported on Monday, 185 deaths were from the previous 48 hours, while 65 were from the previous week. The remaining 113 deaths were from over a week ago, the health department stated.

The state reported 15,789 more recoveries on Monday, taking the tally of recovered Covid-19 patients to 755,850. The recovery rate in the state is at 70.16%. Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district, which has six municipal corporation areas, have seen a jump of 56.96% and 50.75%, respectively during the same period.

The cases in Mumbai had stabilised till mid-August, but since past three to four weeks, fresh cases are on the increase. On August 13, Mumbai had 19,314 active cases, while Thane district had 19,589 active cases, which climbed to 30,316 and 29,531 respectively.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 2,269 fresh infections, taking the city’s tally to 172,010. It also saw 31 fatalities, taking the city’s death toll to 8,181.

Of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the city so far, 31,123 are active cases. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the city is 4.7%, and the recovery rate stands at 77%.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, of 31 deaths reported on Monday, three deaths were of patients below 40 years of age, four deaths were between 40 and 60 years. 24 deaths were above 60 years of age. The total number of Covid tests done till Sunday was 9.25 lakh and the doubling rate of cases in the city was 56 days.

Mumbai’s surrounding municipal areas — Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, and Kalyan-Dombivli — reported 445, 374, 244, and 508 fresh cases, respectively. Mira-Bhayander reported the third-highest death toll on Monday, after Kolhapur district and Mumbai, with 22 deaths. The active caseload in Thane district crossed over 30,000.

Pune district, which is the worst affected with over 2.32 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases, has seen nearly a 93% jump in active cases in the past month. The active caseload in the district climbed from 40,225 to 77,624 between August 13 and September 13.

Pune city, on Monday, reported 1,202 fresh cases and 15 deaths, while its rural areas recorded 706 cases and seven deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad saw 671 new cases and three deaths. The active caseload in the district rose to 78,284 on Monday.

Nagpur district has seen a jump of over 200% in its active caseload, which increased from 6,727 to 21,522 during the same period. On Monday, Nagpur city reported 906 new cases, while its rural areas saw 262 fresh cases. The city and its rural area added one Covid-related death each on Monday.

While urban centres in the state have seen this spike in active cases in the past month, a higher degree of the spike has been noted in the semi-urban and rural parts of the state. Bhandara (1025.30%), Sindhudurg (667.56%), Chandrapur (557.11%), Sangli (351.06%), Satara (301.71%), Ratnagiri (227.52%), Amravati (188.51%), Nanded (216.74%) have seen a spike in the number of active cases in these districts.

In a bid to tackle the growing Covid-19 cases in the state, the state government’s ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign, a state-wide programme is set to take off from Tuesday. Under the campaign, volunteers will impart health education to people, besides conducting door-to-door surveys during which they check residents’ body temperature and oxygen levels, besides other symptoms, including tiredness, throat pain/dry cough, diarrhoea, and loss of smell and taste.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners on Monday and said that as positivity rate is going up in districts, people have to be educated on how to live with the virus. Thackeray emphasised that all elected representatives from gram panchayat to members of parliament, non-government organisation, etc must participate to make the campaign successful. During the meeting, Thackeray said, “The positivity rate in the districts is now going up. We have erected all facilities, in the last five to six months we have worked day and night, but our challenge is not over yet. We were able to control this (Covid-19) wave during the lockdown. But now we are gradually opening up activities; there is a demand to open up other activities as well. Looking at the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we will have to impart education on how to live with the virus through this campaign. The mantra for people will remain to not get infected with the disease.”

State health minister Rajesh Tope held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Chandrapur district. The district has seen an over 550% increase in active cases between August 13 and September 13.

Outlining the measures adopted to control the transmission in Chandrapur, Tope after the review meeting tweeted: “To contain the spread of Covid-19 in rural parts of Chandrapur, contact tracing has to be aggressive. Asymptomatic patients can be kept in home quarantine. Stress should be given on more [rapid] antigen tests, and oxygenated beds must be increased in the district. A four-digit helpline must be set up by the district. A task force must be constituted.”

SPECIAL STATUS FOR OXYGEN VEHICLES

Amid a shortage of oxygen, vehicles carrying oxygen for Covid patients will be treated at par with the ambulance service for the next one year, the Maharashtra government said on Monday. State health secretary Pradeep Vyas, according to a statement from CMO, stated that vehicles carrying medical oxygen will have sirens on it thereby treating as an emergency vehicle.