Active Covid-19 cases surge in Maharashtra; state’s tally is 1,167,496

Maharashtra on Friday reported 21,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,167,496, as the state’s active cases rose significantly in the past month. The state has added 144,279 active cases between August 18 and Friday, an increase of 92.12%, pushing up the total such infections past 300,000. On August 18, Maharashtra’s active cases stood at 156,608, which have now risen to 300,887.

It took only 15 days for the state to breach the 300,000 active cases mark, which it crossed on Thursday. The state had gone past the 200,000 mark in 51 days on September 2.

The increase of active cases for a month before August 18 was 26.93%, as the state’s active cases stood at 123,377 on July 18.

Mumbai reported 2,283 fresh infections on Friday, pushing up the city’s tally to 180,668. The city also reported 52 fatalities, as its death toll to 8,375.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, added 440 fatalities, including 35 previous deaths that were added to the cumulative figure after updation on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website. The state’s toll stands at 31,791. According to the state health department, of the 440 deaths reported on Friday, 244 were from the past 48 hours, 103 from the past week and rest 93 from the period before last week. The case fatality rate of the state currently stands at 2.72%.

The state saw a higher number of recoveries than fresh infections on Friday with 22,078 patients discharged, taking the tally of total recovered patients to 834,432. The recovery rate of the state has improved to 71.47%.

Senior health department officials, however, said the state will continue to see a high number of cases daily as the government plans to increase the number of tests. September has witnessed an average of around 90,000 tests per day so far. The state is expected to increase it to around 1.50 lakh tests per day.

State health secretary Pradeep Vyas confirmed to HT that they will ramp up daily tests.

“We have around 450 laboratories, including private ones, but so far we have not fully utilised our testing capacity. We plan to increase daily tests to around 1.50 lakh daily in the next few weeks. It has to be done scientifically, with more surveillance, testing of high-risk groups, close contacts will be done. Naturally, we will see more numbers, and even record highs,” a senior health department official said requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, of the total caseload reported on Friday, nearly 44% cases came from Mumbai, MMR, Pune City, Pune Rural, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune City reported 1,875 fresh infections and 28 deaths, while Pune Rural reported 1,356 fresh cases and seven deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 810 new cases and four fatalities. The rural and semi-urban areas of the state continued to report higher cases on Friday with 946 cases in Jalgaon district, 995 cases in Ahmednagar district, 902 in Satara district, 803 in Kolhapur district, 1,112 in Sangli district, 637 in Solapur district, and 2106 in Nagpur district.