Actor Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel summoned to join sedition case probe in Mumbai on Oct 26, 27

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned to record their statements at the Bandra police station on October 26 and 27, respectively, in the case registered against them for sedition and allegedly promoting enmity between different communities.

The police had filed a first information report (FIR) last Saturday, a day after the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court issued an order for the same.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, confirmed that summons had been issued to the sisters. “We have issued notice and have asked them to join and cooperate with Bandra police in the investigation,” said Trimukhe.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a casting director, Munawarali aka Sahil Sayyed, metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Khule on October 17 issued an order, directing Bandra police to initiate criminal action against the Ranaut and Chandel after observing “prima facie cognisable offence has been committed by the accused”.

Sayyed, in his complaint, said Ranaut’s actions “created a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even created a communal divide and rift between people of two communities.” His complaint added that Kangana has been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets”. The casting director further alleged that Chandel, who also works as manager of the actor, has also tweeted highly objectionable messages, intended to create a communal rift.

Khule, while ordering an FIR, had noted in his order, “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions, I found that a cognizable offence has been committed by the accused… Thorough investigation is necessary by the expert, search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

The sisters were booked on Saturday under sections 124(A) (sedition - to bring or attempt to bring into hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting it’s religion or religious beliefs) along with section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the case was registered, Ranaut had tweeted, “Who all are fasting on Navratris?...meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri.”

Meanwhile, her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, had said, “The order passed by the learned magistrate shall be legally dealt with on ‘merits’ as per procedure of law. Right of speech and expression should not be construed as promoting communal disharmony. Having personally known Kangana I can firmly say that she is not against any religion.”