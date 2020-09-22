Sections
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik move Bombay HC for bail

Their lawyer said the bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing on Wednesday

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. (PTI File)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, both arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC), have moved the Bombay high court for bail and their applications are likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Their lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde, said the bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing before justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old actor and her brother were arrested by NCB after WhatsApp chats regarding use of drugs surfaced during an investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Their bail applications were turned down by a special NDPS court on September 11, 2020.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by special NDPS court

Rhea was arrested after being interrogated by a NCB team for three consecutive days, on September 6, 7 and 8, 2020. According to NCB, the actor was “involved in illicit trafficking of drug and she financed drugs for... Sushant Singh Rajput.” Similar allegations are levelled against Showik and stringent sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 were slapped against the two.

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court remanded Rhea to further judicial custody. Public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the special NDPS court on Tuesday extended Rhea’s judicial custody to October 6.

