Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail in drugs case

Showik has been in jail since September 4, while Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 7.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A special NDPS court granted Showik Chakraborty bail in drugs case in which he has been in jail since September 4. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, has been granted bail in a drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14. A special NDPS court has granted Chakraborty bail on Wednesday in a case which was registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Both Showik and Rhea were arrested by the NCB in a drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Showik has been in jail since September 4, while Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 7.

Showik has appealed for bail several times in the past few times in special court and as well as in the Bombay high court which got rejected. In one of his past bail application, Showik’s lawyer also referred to a recent Supreme Court judgment that “confessional statements” made to the NCB officials cannot be considered as evidence.

NCB alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and Showik used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards, cash and other payment gateways.

On November 24, Showik Chakraborty’s friend Suryadeep Malhotra — arrested in the same case — got bail.

The NCB has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood which came to the fore after the death of Rajput in June.

