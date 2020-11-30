Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019, but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gopal Shetty

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Urmila Matondkar (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

After an abrupt end to her political journey started with the Congress, actor Urmila Matondkar, 46, is set to begin her second innings in politics with the Shiv Sena.

A senior party leader said that Matondkar will formally join the Sena this week in the presence of party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya. The party, according to insiders, has already nominated Matondkar for one of the 12 governor-nominated seats in the state legislative Council.

Also read: ‘Which girl from a cultured house would use such language’: Urmila Matondkar slams Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Jaya Bachchan

Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019, but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gopal Shetty. She later quit the party in September 2019, stating her efforts to work for the betterment of the party did not find support and also blamed petty in-house politics.

Matondkar will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level. Party insiders said Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on various issues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Nov 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Nov 30, 2020 00:07 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Has Ajit Pawar regained position in NCP a year after failed coup?
Nov 30, 2020 00:17 IST
Dad uses security camera to show love to daughter who is away from home
Nov 30, 2020 00:15 IST
Mumbai: Cracking down on peddlers will not stop drug supply, say experts
Nov 30, 2020 00:14 IST
Grand Alliance likely to contest Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar: Report
Nov 30, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.