Actress, her sister booked for television actor’s death in Mumbai

According to Amboli police, Akshat Utkarsh was under depression and died by suicide. His family, however, dismissed this claiming that the aspiring actor was murdered

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:41 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Utkarsh was found dead in his rented apartment at Andheri on September 28. (HT Photo)

Amboli police on Tuesday booked a struggling actress and her sister for allegedly killing a 26-year-old television actor Akshat Utkarsh from Bihar.

Utkarsh was found dead in his rented apartment at Andheri on September 28. Police said a case was registered after victim’s father Vijaykant Chaudhary submitted a written complaint at a police station in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. However, since the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Amboli police station, the case was transferred to Mumbai for further investigation.

Chaudhary in his complaint has alleged that a struggling actor who was a friend of Akshat wanted to marry him. But when he refused to marry her, she with the help of her sister killed him, said Amboli police officers.

Someshwar Kamthe, a senior inspector said, “A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Bihar police. The case was then was transferred to Amboli police station. We are investigating the case.”



According to Amboli police, Akshat was under depression and died by suicide. His family, however, dismissed this claiming that the aspiring actor was murdered.

The police officers said Utkarsh lived with his friend in a flat at the Andheri RTO lane where the incident happened. According to the friend’s statement, they had their usual conversation before having dinner and he then went to sleep.

“At around 11.30pm when she woke up to use the washroom, she found Utkarsh dead in his room, after which she immediately called the police,” said an officer from Amboli police station. A team of police officers rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead before arrival. After which the body was shifted to Cooper Hospital for the autopsy report, added the officer.

“We have registered an accidental death record (ADR) and were inquiring the matter. Preliminary inquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The doctor informed us that cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging,” Kamthe said.

