AEML sets up help desks for bill related queries

To address the rising number of complaints from consumers regarding exorbitant electricity bills, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) on Wednesday announced that it has taken several measures to address customer queries. Following directives from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Monday, AEML assured consumers that power will not be disconnected over non-payment of dues until all grievances have been addressed.

The power utility firm, which has over 27 lakh consumers in Mumbai, has set up 25 dedicated help desks at eight customer care centres in the city. “Consumers can avail the video call facility to speak to customer service teams regarding their queries at all centres. Consumers can call our 24X7 helpline number at 19122 or use WhatsApp to reach us at +919594519122,” AEML said in its statement.

Consumers can also avail of the easy monthly installment (EMI) facility via the AEML website. Additionally, they can self-check their bills on the website by uploading account details to cross-verify the meter reading, consumption, and amount payable.

AEML is also looking at installing 7 lakh smart meters in the city, which will enable meter reading without human intervention.

”AEML has undertaken various measures such as virtual help desk, EMI facility, as well as proactive awareness initiatives to increase clarity on the billing process among consumers. The consumers will be receiving bills based on their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. All necessary actions are in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the state government and MERC,” said an AEML spokesperson.

Following a large number of complaints received from consumers regarding inflated bills, MERC issued guidelines to all utility firms to create robust mechanisms to ensure quick redressal of complaints. It also asked firms to allow consumers to pay bills in three instalments and not disconnect power until the dispute is resolved.

With meter-reading suspended in March, consumers were billed based on average consumption in December, January, and February. However, utility firms maintain that actual consumption has been high in those months owing to summer and the lockdown.

In a video released on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) said that if the central government had included electricity in the list of items eligible for aid through the National Disaster Response Fund, customers would have got some respite.