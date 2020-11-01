Sections
After 8 years’ wait, Diva man gets stolen gold chains back from Kalyan GRP

Stolen in 2012 and returned to its owner on Sunday, this is part of the GRP’s efforts to return recovered items to complainants.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:57 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) returned the gold chains worth ₹70,000 to Sandip Ghag on Sunday. (Source)

Sandip Ghag, a 31-year-old resident of Diva who lost two gold chains in a theft in 2012, got lucky after eight years when Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) returned his gold chains worth ₹70,000, as per present market value, on Sunday.

“I was speechless when I realised that finally my hard-earned gold chains will be returned to me. One week ago, one of the policemen had come to my place asking me to take the chains. However, I could not go as I was not keeping well. On Sunday I finally received it,” said Ghag.

He added, “I had completely forgotten about the chain as there was no hope. Currently, my mother is sick and I have to arrange money for her treatment. I am sure the chains will help. I always believed that hard-earned money will return in some or the other; and it is proved now.”

The theft took place at Kalyan railway tracks in 2012 when Ghag was heading to Kalyan for a job. He was hit by stone by the thief and suffered injuries in the incident. A case was registered on the same day and the police initiated a search. While GRP managed to nab the thief, the recovered gold chains were stuck in court trials.

“Several such recovered items are often not returned due to lack of follow up. We have recently taken up such cases and are trying to reach out to the complainants. In Ghag’s case, his phone number had changed and there was no follow-up by officers as well,” said Shardul Walmiki, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP.

He added, “We will be returning more such recovered items in the coming days by putting in all the efforts to reach out to the complainants.”

