After a month, three tremors rock Dahanu near Mumbai

After nearly a month, three mild tremors, with two measuring 3.4 and the third at 3.1 on the Richter scale, were reported in Dahanu on Monday. Dundhalwadi was the epicentre of the...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:56 IST

By Ram Parmar,

After nearly a month, three mild tremors, with two measuring 3.4 and the third at 3.1 on the Richter scale, were reported in Dahanu on Monday. Dundhalwadi was the epicentre of the tremor. No casualties were reported, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of disaster response team, Palghar.

A revenue department team will survey the tremor-hit areas on Tuesday, said Rahul Sarang, Dahanu tehsildar. The tremor was also recorded by the National Centre for Seismology, Noida.

Previously, a tremor measuring 3.5 on Richter scale was reported on October 6 in Dahanu.

Earlier, on September 22, three tremors were recorded within a span of three hours. The first earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was felt at 2.50am, the second was felt at 4.12am and measured 2.1 on the Richter scale and the third quake of magnitude 2 was recorded at 5.49am.

In September, Palghar district officials had visited villages and conducted awareness programmes to alleviate fears among tribal villagers who have been sleeping in the open in view of the frequent tremors. The government has provided tents set up in big open spaces in Dahanu and Talasari villages for the locals to take refuge in during the tremors. Mock drills are also to be carried out in these villages to make people aware of the dos and don’ts in case of such natural incidents.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals, leading to fear in the minds of locals.

