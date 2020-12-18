After Bombay HC stay on transfer of Kanjurmarg land, MVA government may consider Metro shed at bullet train plot in BKC

A day after the Bombay High Court (HC) ordered an interim stay on the transfer of a 102-acre land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for an integrated Metro car shed, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is looking at other options, including using the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where a terminus for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train has been proposed. The on-going tussle between the Central and state government could take an uglier turn if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government goes ahead with the BKC plot.

Officials said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the officials concerned to relook at all records related to the project. “The chief minister has asked for all records again. He is likely to announce the next step himself,” said an official.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar confirmed they were considering BKC as one of the options for Metro car shed. “The Kanjurmarg plot, where the car shed is being planned, is entangled in a legal process, which will take time. Hence, it has been proposed to examine the technical feasibility of the BKC plot. Based on the findings of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the state government will take the further decision,” Kumar said.

While the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had handed over a plot in BKC to the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), which is implementing the bullet train project, the MVA government has been non-committal on the project since it came to power. Earlier, Thackeray had also questioned if the bullet train is of any benefit to Maharashtra. The government has not made it clear if it is the plot earmarked for the bullet train’s Mumbai terminus.

The option was also considered earlier, but dropped by the then government considering the commercial value of the area. BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday said, “Just because it is the bullet train project, the government should not meddle with it. It is time to bring all stakeholders together and complete the project on time.”

Wednesday’s order resulted in a political slugfest between the ruling parties and the BJP, with the latter stating that the state took the decision of transferring the car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg only to satisfy its ego.

The state has claimed that the salt department has not been able to prove its ownership of the plot. A senior official from the state government said, “A 2018 order by the then BJP revenue minister clearly states that saltpan lands belong to the state government. The transfer order by the suburban collector also quotes this order.”

Suburban collector Milind Borikar on Thursday, however, said he was still waiting for the detailed court order to comment on the next step.

State transport minister Anil Parab said, “The state will consult the legal department and look at the detailed order before deciding the course of action.”

Meanwhile, many citizens and transport experts have expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay in the project, especially Metro-3, which was to be made operational by December 2021. Paresh Rawal, a transport expert, said, “Even if the land [at Kanjurmarg] was available and litigation-free, still it doesn’t make any sense to shift the Metro terminal to any location other than what was planned and executed.”

