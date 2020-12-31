Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / After drop during Covid-19 lockdown, noise pollution in Mumbai on the rise in December

After drop during Covid-19 lockdown, noise pollution in Mumbai on the rise in December

Noise pollution levels had dropped significantly during the lockdown but have picked up since restrictions were lifted in September, according to measurements by the Awaaz...

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In May and June, Awaaz measured noise levels in the range of 52.9 to 89.8dB. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Noise pollution levels had dropped significantly during the lockdown but have picked up since restrictions were lifted in September, according to measurements by the Awaaz Foundation.

The foundation measured noise levels in residential and commercial areas of Mumbai, including Bandra, SV Road, Dadar and Mohammed Ali Road during the year.

Before a statewide lockdown was announced in March to curb the spread of Covid-19, decibel (dB) levels, consisting mainly of traffic noise, ranged from about 65dB to 105dB. According to a 2018 NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) report, noise pollution in Mumbai can be attributed mainly to traffic.

However, with the government announcing a statewide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, vehicular traffic came to standstill and noise pollution levels dropped. Between March and May, the decibel levels remained in the range of 41 to 64dB.



“Immediately after the lockdown began in March when vehicular traffic was almost at a complete standstill, noise levels were lowest. In the subsequent months, when the lockdown rules were eased, vehicular traffic resumed, and noise pollution levels started going up again,” said Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz.

In May and June, Awaaz measured noise levels in the range of 52.9 to 89.8dB.

In September, when Unlock 4 was announced, noise levels were measured at 64dB to 90.5dB. In December, noise levels were between 64.6dB and 95.6dB.

“While currently, the levels are still below the pre-lockdown phase, the noise levels are significantly higher than what was recorded during the first phase of the lockdown,” Abdulali said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.