After facing flak for supporting only actors, Union minister Ramdas Athawale to meet Hathras victim’s family

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:56 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has announced that he would meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Friday.

Athawale made the statement after facing flak for seeking justice only for actors while neglecting the Hathras victim.

On Wednesday, Athawale announced that his Republican Party of India (RPI) will also hold protests at Azad Maidan against the Hathras incident.

“I will meet the family of the victim on Friday and also meet (UP) Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday and demand a fast track court trial in the case,” the minister said.



The minister was criticised after he visited Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday along with an actor who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault but remained silent on the Hathras victim, who succumbed to her injuries after being tortured by four men. Athawale had also supported actor Kangana Ranaut, who launched a tirade against the Shiv Sena. The minister said his party will offer security to Ranaut and also met Koshyari to protest against the demolition of the actor’s office by the Mumbai civic body and demanded compensation for her.

The Shiv Sena had then hit out at Athawale and said that he was more concerned about getting justice for actors instead of common people.

Apart from political rivals, he also faced criticism from on social media after citizens questioned the priorities of the Union minister and said he was more interested in fighting for celebrities instead of Dalits.

Political observers opine that the Dalit leadership has “bowed” before the major political parties. “Athawale knows that celebrities would attract more publicity for him than taking up the cause of Dalits and hence he favours them,” said political analyst Hemant Desai.

On September 14, the 19-year-old from Hathras district was allegedly attacked and raped in a field near her home by four men. Details of the barbaric assault emerged last week. The woman was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she passed away on Tuesday.

