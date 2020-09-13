After overnight moderate showers, Mumbai likely to see more rains today

Overnight showers made it the strongest spell of rainfall in September. (HT file photo)

Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate showers with intense spells recorded in isolated areas between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Overnight showers made it the strongest spell of rainfall in September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a revival of active monsoon conditions over Mumbai over the weekend.

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 25.7 millimetres (mm) of rain and 16.4 mm was recorded at Colaba, which covers south Mumbai.

Intense rainfall was recorded between 12.30 am and 5.30 am Sunday. Neighbouring Thane district recorded 22.8 mm of rain.

Over 24 hours, a location-wise distribution showed many areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded between 20 mm and 40 mm of rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in parts of the western and eastern suburbs.

The area around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded 55 mm of rainfall, while Chembur and Navi Mumbai received 47.2 mm and 41.2 mm, respectively.

The IMD said light to moderate rain with the possibility of occasional intense spells would continue on Sunday. “Factors such as the formation of a low-pressure weather system of west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra coast and associated systems such as an offshore trough from north Maharashtra to Kerala have allowed the revival of active monsoon conditions for Konkan and interior Maharashtra. Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue for the next 24 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Over the past 24 hours, the highest rain was recorded in Ratnagiri at 40 mm, followed by Vengurla in Sindhudurg (30.4 mm), Matheran (28.4 mm), and Mahabaleshwar (26.2 mm).

Maharashtra has recorded 13% excess rainfall between June 1 and September 13.

South Mumbai and suburban Mumbai received 59% and 57% of excess rainfall, respectively. The rainfall received by suburban Mumbai is the highest for any district along the Konkan coast during this monsoon season.