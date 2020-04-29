After scrapping exam, board yet to decide on SSC marking scheme

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to decide on the marking scheme for the secondary school certificate (SSC) exam, leaving students and parents worried about what this means for their final SSC marks. It has been more than two weeks since the state education department cancelled the last SSC exam.

On April 12, the education department decided to cancel the final paper for SSC-Geography, which was scheduled for March 23 but was cancelled owing to the lockdown. The papers for vocational subjects (offered to children with special needs and conducted a few days after the board exams) were also cancelled. Officials at the state board had said a marking formula would be arrived at for the cancelled paper.

However, even while the board has formed a committee to deliberate the issue, it is yet to arrive at a decision. “Since it is the first time such a cancellation has taken place, we need time to explore all possible options. This would be done in consultation with the government,” said a senior official from the state board.

Parents complained that with no clarity on the marking scheme, students have been left hanging. “Students prepare for their board exams throughout the year and while it is true that the current situation is unprecedented, they are worried about their marks for the last paper,” said Sarita Tambe a city-based parent, adding that the uncertainty was leading to greater anxiety.

While the board has, in the past, resorted to giving average marks to students whose answer sheets were lost or stolen, this was done only for a handful of students. This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam and officials say they have to consider all possible options.