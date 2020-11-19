After Sena leader’s ‘nudge’, Mumbai man covers ‘Karachi’ on sweet shop’s name

Owner of a sweet shop in Mumbai covered the word ‘Karachi’ on his establishment’s hoarding with a paper on Thursday after a Shiv Sena leader allegedly asked him to drop the Pakistani city’s name, news agency ANI reported. Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar had asked the owner of Karachi Sweets to change the name of the shop to something “Marathi.”

“You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change ‘Karachi’ to something in Marathi,” Nandgaonkar was quoted as saying by ANI. In a viral video, the Sena leader can be heard telling the shop owner to change the name to anything “but Karachi, which reminds one of Pakistan.”

He told the ‘Karachi Sweets’ owner that he will visit again in 15 days and asked him to reach out for any assistance that may be needed in getting the name changed at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office.