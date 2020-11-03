After SpiceJet, IndiGo to offer Covid-19 test for passengers

After SpiceJet, IndiGo became the second airline to tie up with a healthcare firm to enable passengers to book reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test while booking flight tickets. The chargeable service will be available for both international and domestic passengers. The service will be available at some airports outside the country too, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The move will ensure hassle-free travel experience for the passengers and will also provide exemption from quarantine to passengers (as per respective laws of the country/state).

The facilitator of the test is Stemz Healthcare, which is the largest aggregator of ICMR-approved laboratories for RT-PCR test in India.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, “As per travel guidelines, several states and countries require a Covid-19 RT-PCR test to be undertaken within a stipulated time before a customer boards a flight. We are pleased to introduce the option to book a test along with the flight, enabling an easy access to get the test done before travelling. This is another step in our endeavour to provide a safe and hassle-free travel experience to our customers.”

Low budget airline SpiceJet began the service for its customers six days ago. The airline has made the service available for all its customers in India and the UAE. SpiceJet had said that they plan to roll it out for a host of other countries soon.