After Vistara, IndiGo allows single passenger to book two seats

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:20 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Starting July 24, low-cost airline IndiGo, through its newly introduced ‘6E double booking’ scheme, will allow fliers to book air tickets for twin seats from the airline’s website. With this, IndiGo became the second airline to provide the facility to passengers.

Earlier this month, full-service carrier Vistara had announced the same scheme without any extra charges other than the ticket cost of the second seat.

The facility is meant to target passengers who are worried about their safety during air travel owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and would prefer to have additional space between themselves and other fliers.

IndiGo clarified that the scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre, airport counters, or as an option after booking a single seat.



The budget airline will charge an airline component and Goods and Service Tax with no additional airport charges. According to airline officials, the second seat will be priced at a lower rate than the total fare paid for the primary seat.

“The charges for the extra seat will be effective up to 25% of the original booking cost,” IndiGo stated. Seat selection charges under this scheme will be applicable for both seats.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety. We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger, to ensure additional safety. 6E double seat will provide a stress-free flying experience to our customers.”

The airline said that any changes and cancellation charges (based on the type of fare) will apply to the extra seat.

“The extra seat booking will not entitle customers to additional baggage allowance. The extra seat can also be used by passengers travelling with a large musical instrument, a child’s car seat, or for special seating needs due to personal comfort, size or disability,” stated the airline.

