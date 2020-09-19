Sections
Age cut-off date relaxed for nursery, Class 1 admissions in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra education department has relaxed the cut-off date for pre-primary and Class 1 admission eligibility, according to a government resolution (GR) released on...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra education department has relaxed the cut-off date for pre-primary and Class 1 admission eligibility, according to a government resolution (GR) released on Friday. As per the GR, a child has to complete three years by December 31 to be eligible for pre-primary/nursery admissions. Similarly, the child should have completed six years by the same date for admission to Class 1. The rule will be implemented from the academic year 2021-22. The earlier cutoff date for both was September 30. In January, the education department came up with a common cut-off date for admissions in schools as several private schools were following different criteria for admissions.

As per the RTE act, schools should admit students who have completed 6 years for Class 1 and 3 years for nursery.

As per the GR, “Schools can allow a relaxation of upto 15 days from the cut-off date. The decision to do so, rests with the school principals.”

The relaxation in the cut off date has come after the office of director of primary education made the recommendation to the state government.

