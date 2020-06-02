Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga landfall, rains lash Mumbai

IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours. (ANI)

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone ‘Nisarga’ in Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since Monday evening, which intensified later in the night.

“Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity,” India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.