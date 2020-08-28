Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Aditya Birla school students write Letters of Hope

Ahead of the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, The Aditya Birla Integrated School (TABIS), Fort and Mpower collaborated for a campaign called Letters of Hope aiming to...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ahead of the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, The Aditya Birla Integrated School (TABIS), Fort and Mpower collaborated for a campaign called Letters of Hope aiming to generate hope through a series of positive messages expressed via written letters, awareness posters, etc.

While the initiative is led by the students of the school, TABIS also reached out to different communities, other schools and their students from Classes 6 to 12. A set of select letters will be compiled into an e-book that will be put up on Kindle and promoted by Mpower on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, “Mental health concerns among children are increasing, especially behaviour disorders and suicides. The motive behind the campaign is to reach out and bring hope to anyone on the school campus who may be going through a hard time or is contemplating suicide. As much as 90% of suicides can be averted provided the signs are identified early and access to help is available.”

Speaking about the initiative, Piya Marker, director-head of TABIS, said, “It is our endeavour to share positive experiences with anyone who needs to believe that this too will pass and it definitely does. The students along with their school counsellor initiated it in 2019. Encouraged by the response, our students collaborated with Mpower to take this endeavour to the next level.”



