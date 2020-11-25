Sections
Ahmed Patel played a significant role in formation of MVA govt: Uddhav Thackeray

Patel was part of party top brass that was deliberating the issue of supporting the Shiv-Sena led government in Maharashtra

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:15 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Ahmed Patel. (PTI)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, while expressing grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel, has said that the veteran Congress leader played a key role in the formation of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

“The party has lost its Chanakya, who would stand by party during every challenge. He was actively involved in social works besides his political engagements. His guidance and experience helped us a lot while forming the three-party alliance that formed the government in Maharashtra last year. Not only Congress, but even the MVA has lost its guide,” Thackeray said.

Patel was part of party top brass that was deliberating the issue of supporting the Shiv-Sena led government in Maharashtra.

He led a Congress team that came to Mumbai to facilitate Congress support to form the government.

