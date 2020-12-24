Air India may refurbish seats of two Boeing 777 aircraft

Air India may refurbish seats of two of its Boeing 777 aircraft with seats pulled out from the two newly-acquired B777-300ER, which have been converted into VVIP aircraft. This task will be performed at Air India’s Nagpur maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility. Sources confirmed that though the work is yet to begin, the seats have arrived at the airline’s Nagpur facility from the United States of America (USA).

In 2018, Air India had received two brand new B777s as part of a 2005 aircraft order. These were later converted and used for VVIP travel. The decade-old B747s that had previously been used for VVIP travel were converted back to regular seating and used in commercial operations.

Airline sources said the de-configuration of these two aircraft is likely to be carried out soon by Air India’s Nagpur MRO facility. “This will help the airline [which had complaints for poor seat quality in these aircraft] to refurbish two of its old B777 aircraft,” a source said.

A Nagpur-based source from Air India said over 650 seats have arrived at the Nagpur facility and work would commence this month. “It has been delayed due to some immediate issues that had to be taken care of on an immediate basis,” the official said.

Air India did not respond to queries on this matter.

The newly-acquired Boeing 777-300ER duo with the call sign Air India One landed in Delhi in October this year. Senior officials of Air India, security officers and senior government officials had visited USA in August to accept the delivery of the VVIP aircraft. The aircraft’s interior design was modified recently by Boeing and includes customisations. Air India One is used exclusively by the President, Vice President and Prime Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the inaugural flight of the Air India One-B777 aircraft on November 24.