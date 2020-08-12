Sections
Home / Mumbai News / AI pilots’ union seeks DGCA chief’s removal 

AI pilots’ union seeks DGCA chief’s removal 

The pilots have raised questions on DG Arun Kumar who in an interview to one of the media channels made statements on the deceased pilots’ landing method in last week’s plane crash in Kozhikode.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 03:25 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The pilots have raised questions on DG Arun Kumar who in an interview to one of the media channels made statements on the deceased pilots’ landing method in last week’s plane crash in Kozhikode. (PTI)

Pilots from Air India on Tuesday wrote to the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri asking him to immediately replace director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation with an officer who possesses knowledge of aviation. The pilots have raised questions on DG Arun Kumar who in an interview to one of the media channels made statements on the deceased pilots’ landing method in last week’s plane crash in Kozhikode.

The Air Indian pilots unions- Indian pilots Guild (flying Boeing aircraft) and Indian Commercial Pilots Guild (ICPA) in the letter stated, ‘It has come to our notice that...Arun Kumar, IAS, in a nationally televised interview conducted moments after the catastrophic accident of Air India Express Flight..has gone on record to state.. “...two fellows are dead …. and the landing it seems was not appropriate….”. In another televised interview he also mentioned as follows: “…landing was not smooth….”.

The letter written on Tuesday read, ‘The DGCA’s hasty comments on TV clearly appeared to be biased, unprofessional, premature and presumptive...”.

When contacted, Kumar, DG, DGCA, said, “Good luck to them.” Aviation ministry spokesperson could not be reached.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Passenger vehicle sales decline in July
Aug 12, 2020 04:56 IST
Govt to select IT firm for single-window clearance
Aug 12, 2020 04:53 IST
Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.