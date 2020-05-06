AICTE starts online scrutiny of documents for fast approval of new engineering institutes

The ongoing lockdown has not only held up the exams and admissions process to professional courses but also delayed the process of approval of new institutes.

Keeping the current situation in mind, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has come up with a new method to continue the approval process for new colleges without delay.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the council has clarified that requirement of documents remains same to previous few years. “We have devised online scrutiny of documents and virtual institute inspections in order to proceed with approval of new colleges. This process can’t be further delayed so we had to come up with a viable solution,” said Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairman, AICTE. He added that the online scrutiny will be at par with any physical scrutiny that institutes have been put through in the past.

In the last two years, growing vacancy in both engineering and pharmacy institutes pushed the council to implement a ban on new technical and pharmacy institutes across the country. However, this ban was relaxed in districts with no government-funded institute as well as those institutes who have been applying for approval since before the ban was implemented.

“Institutes are free to apply for approval but we will scrutinising every detail before any decision comes through. This year we have received maximum applications for new management colleges,” added Sahasrabuddhe.