Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Air India group pilots seek meeting with aviation minister to discuss challenges

Air India group pilots seek meeting with aviation minister to discuss challenges

Pilots of Air India group (Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air) have written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh, seeking an immediate meeting to discuss...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:07 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Pilots of Air India group (Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air) have written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh, seeking an immediate meeting to discuss challenges faced due to Covid-19, flying during monsoon, ill-designed flight duty time limitations (FDTL), and extensions and dispensations given by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The pilots urged Puri for a meeting in the interest of passenger safety.

In their letter written to Puri by the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Guild (ICPA) unions of Air India on Thursday, the pilots highlighted flight safety and working conditions of pilots of Air India group companies and the recently-imposed policies implemented by the Air India board, imposing steep pay cuts that pilots said are implemented targeting pilots across Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air.

Pilots also said the Air India management has tried to burden frontline workers with massive pay cuts to safeguard the salaries and perks of senior management.

The letter read, “Aviation policymakers are creating a caustic work environment without any reproach or consequence. It is paramount that the safety of the travelling public is not compromised. In this, you are our singular hope.”



After the Kozhikode crash, that led to 18 casualties including two pilots, had recently also demanded the resignation of DGCA chief and demanded to replace him with a person from the aviation field.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ferozepur rly division registers 45% increase in revenue between April and July
Aug 13, 2020 23:55 IST
Ludhiana: SCD Govt College, Govt College for Girls conduct online counselling
Aug 13, 2020 23:54 IST
Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.