Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Airport in Sindhudurg to function from January 2021: Maharashtra CM

Airport in Sindhudurg to function from January 2021: Maharashtra CM

Flight operations from the newly-built Chipi airport in Konkan’s Sindhudurg district will commence operations from January 2021, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 01:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(Representative image) The airport has been built at an investment of ₹520 crore. (HT Photo)

Flight operations from the newly-built Chipi airport in Konkan’s Sindhudurg district will commence operations from January 2021, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has announced on Sunday.

Thackeray said that while the operations were to commence from May 1, 2020, it got delayed owing to the pandemic-ensued lockdown.

In his address to the state on Sunday, the CM said, “The operations were to start from May. However, it got delayed owing to the lockdown as a lot of equipment was to be brought from outside the country. We will, however, start operations from January.”

The airport, located close to the Goa border, will provide better connectivity to the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Goa, north Karnataka and western Maharashtra. It will further boost tourism and development in the Konkan region.

In April 2019, the ministry of civil aviation had permitted Alliance Air, an Air India’s subsidiary, to operate flights from the new airport under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), which proposes to increase air connectivity to smaller cities. The airport has been built at an investment of ₹520 crore. The airport has a 2,500-metre long runway and a terminal building with a capacity to handle 200 departing and arriving passengers each.

On Monday, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that the airport should be named after the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

5-yr-old girl raped, killed in Jhajjar
by HT Correspondent
Virus on the wane in Haryana for a fourth week in a row
by Hitender Rao
Week-long Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra
by HT Correspondent
Veggie prices crash, Haryana farmers say unable to even recover input cost
by Neeraj Mohan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.