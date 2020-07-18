Sections
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter taken to Nanavati Hospital

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, 8, were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Friday, after they complained of breathlessness. Both had tested positive for Covid...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:05 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, 8, were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Friday, after they complained of breathlessness. Both had tested positive for Covid last Sunday.

They were in home quarantine as they were asymptomatic.

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek, and father-in-law, Amitabh, too, are admitted to the same hospital and are getting treated for Covid-19.



“They [Aishwarya and Aaradhya] were kept under observation at home quarantine. But on Friday, both started showing mild symptoms like breathlessness. So, around 9pm, they were taken to the hospital,” said a senior health department official, on condition of anonymity.

Dr Abdul Ansari, head of the critical care at Nanavati hospital, didn’t respond to calls and text messages from HT for a comment.

