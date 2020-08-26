Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Ajit must respond to Congress legislators’ claims over funds: Sena

Ajit must respond to Congress legislators’ claims over funds: Sena

In a move to corner Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on the issue of unequal distribution of development funds, the Shiv...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:09 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

In a move to corner Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on the issue of unequal distribution of development funds, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in Saamana, said the state finance minister must respond to the allegations of Congress legislators.

In the past, Shiv Sena legislators have voiced their disappointment to chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over unavailability of funds for their constituencies. They have alleged that NCP legislators get priority over legislators from the two other parties.

Speaking to the media, Sena MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut told reporters that although Pawar is the finance minister, the three parties within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi can sit together to resolve the issue. Raut said that earlier Thorat and senior Congress minister Ashok Chavan have spoken to the chief minister about the distribution of funds. “Maharashtra Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat called me and said that Congress MLAs are unhappy with unequal distribution of funds. He said it is important that funds are distributed equally as this is a three-party government. I think the stand he has taken is appropriate. At the end of the day, when a legislator develops his constituency, it leads to the development of the state…,” Raut told reporters.

In an editorial in Saamana, the party had said, “Congress leaders say that the NCP gets more importance in the government and that the NCP has taken more of the development funds. What do we say on this? Finance minister Ajit Pawar alone can respond to these allegations.”



Meanwhile, Congress’s Jalna MLA Kailash Gorantyal threatened to go on a hunger strike over constituency development funds. He has claimed that he has the support of 10 other Congress legislators, who he has not named. However, Pawar reportedly spoke to Gorantyal on Tuesday and the legislator has decided to call off his protest.

The Sena also took a dim view of the 11 Congress legislators from Maharashtra protesting against the government and said that it is akin to raising questions against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who supported to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KU datesheet out, 1.20 lakh final year students to take exam from home
Aug 26, 2020 00:52 IST
‘Staged’ abduction case: Newlywed woman testifies against kidnappers in court
Aug 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Haryana
Aug 26, 2020 00:50 IST
Haryana monsoon session begins under Covid shadow today, may be cut short
Aug 26, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.