All CETs from October 1-15, schedule to be out soon: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared that it will be conducting the state’s common entrance test (CET) from the first week of October. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said the CET exams for all courses will be conducted between October 1 and 15. He said that the decision on final dates, schedule, and how exams can be conducted, will be taken in the coming days.

The state is also likely to decide on final-year examinations in the next two days. Samant said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wants to know the views of the vice-chancellors of the University of Mumbai (MU) over conducting the examinations and hence, called a meeting with them on Thursday. After this, the state will take its decision by calling a state disaster management authority meeting.

“The state will be holding CET exams for all courses between October 1 and 15. We are likely to conduct MHT-CET for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in the first week and then the rest will be held,” said the minister.

“The state government is currently busy resolving the issue of final-year examinations for professional and non-professional courses. The decision is likely to be taken in the next two days, after which, a decision on CET will be taken. I have a received a proposal from the CET commissioner,” Samant added.

The state CET exam was first scheduled in April. Later, it was postponed to July and then deferred till further notice. The state government had postponed the exams due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Samant met the Governor and briefed him about their plans for final-year examinations. The Governor was also of the view that the exams should be conducted in a way that it will not bring students under stress, Samant said.

“The Governor also wants to review the issue in detail and asked for the views of the vice-chancellors before any decision is taken by the state. The report by the vice-chancellors will also be discussed in the meeting. After this, a proposal for a final decision will be placed before the state disaster management authority headed by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said Samant.

On August 31, Samant had declared to allow students to appear for final-year exams for professional and non-professional courses from home. He also said that the exams are likely to start from the first week of October and the state can seek an extension up to November 10 from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to complete the examination process.

The Supreme Court (SC) last week said that students cannot be promoted without writing the final-year exams, and also upheld a July-6 directive of the UGC to hold exams by September 30. However, it has given liberty to the states to approach UGC if they wish to postpone holding the examinations beyond the September-30 deadline given the Covid-19 pandemic.