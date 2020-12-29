All Mumbai schools to remain closed till January 15: BMC
All schools in Maharashtra’s Mumbai will remain closed till January 15, 2021, news agency ANI reported citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city.
The civic body had in November decided to keep all schools in Mumbai closed till December 31. The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from November 23.
“Considering BMC is Mumbai’s local body, we have taken the decision to keep the schools shut. We have also studied the pattern of Covid-19 spread in other parts of the country after schools were reopened, and hence have decided to keep them shut till December 31,” a BMC official had said in November.
Mumbai’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 292,008 after 537 news cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the government. The city has seen 11,094 deaths related to Covid-19. Maharashtra has 1,925,066 Covid-19 cases and 49,373 related deaths so far.
A rise in the cases of Covid-19 has been seen after schools were reopened in several parts of the country. For example, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a similar trend after reopening its schools.
