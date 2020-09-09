BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of alleged structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office a day after issuing her a notice over them. It had asked her to respond within 24 hours, take corrective measures, failing which “the illegal portions” would be demolished amid a bitter war of words between Ranaut and Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC. Here are details of BMC’s action against Ranaut

Why did the civic body take the action?

The BMC on Tuesday issued the notice to Ranaut citing illegal structural violations under section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. The BMC had sought a reply to the notice within 24 hours, as per the Act, and warned of action. Ranaut, through her lawyer, sought seven days to reply to the notice. However, the BMC on Wednesday initiated the action saying they were not satisfied with the reply.

Can the civic body take drastic action like demolition?

Section 354A of the MMC Act gives powers to the BMC to stop and demolish an illegal construction after 24 hours of issuing notice at the expense of the violator.

What are the exact violations?

In its notice, the BMC pointed out 14 violations at Ranaut’s Pali Hill office. They included a toilet converted into an office cabin, a kitchen constructed in the storeroom, an illegal pantry on the ground floor, a wooden partition in the living room, a change in staircase orientation, balcony enclosure, change in position of the main gate among others. Any kind of structural change or deviation from the plan cleared by the civic body can lead to action.

Is this the same action the BMC takes in all such cases? Is demolition only action?

Section 354A empowers the BMC to issue a notice to the violator. It can take action after 24 hours of the notice if the reply is not satisfactory. The competent officer is authorised to take action that she thinks is fit.

What next?

A civic squad finished demolition of illegal structures/extensions by Wednesday afternoon. The BMC said further legal action will be taken. It could also charge a penalty even as Ranaut has approached moved court against the action.