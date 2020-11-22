Allow citizens to pray at mosque in Raj Bhavan: Raza Academy to Maharashtra Governor

After the Maharashtra government decided to open all the religious places, Islamic organisation Raza Academy has written a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to allow citizens to pray at the mosque inside Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan refused to comment on the issue.

However, officials, on condition of anonymity, said there is no mosque inside Raj Bhavan, but one of the staff quarters has been kept open for prayers for the Muslim staff. Many outsiders, too, had started visiting the place to offer prayers on Friday, which led to crowding, so the staff did not allow outsiders to pray at the place this Friday, the officials said.

After the lockdown was imposed on March 23, the place was closed. It was opened on November 20, the first Friday after all the religious places were allowed to open in the state.

In its letter to the Governor, M Saeed Noori, secretary-general of Raza Academy, said, “Even though the entire country has opened up its religious places, Raj Bhavan employees refused to allow Muslims to offer the jumuah namaz (Friday prayer) in the mosque, with just five to seven people praying inside. We request you to immediately issue orders to the staff to allow the people of the locality to offer jumuah namaz as they used to do before the Covid-19 pandemic.”

All the religious places in the state were allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16 after eight months. They were closed due to the lockdown imposed to control the Covid-19 pandemic.