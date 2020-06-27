Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Allow teachers to work from home if possible: Education department to schools

Allow teachers to work from home if possible: Education department to schools

After several schools in red zones demanded clarity on the state education department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening their institutes, the department...

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:17 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

After several schools in red zones demanded clarity on the state education department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening their institutes, the department released specific guidelines on Friday evening.

As per the guidelines, all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar should allow teachers to continue working from home until schools reopen physically.

“Travelling is a big issue in these places as public transport is still not fully functional. However, in case the principal deems fit, teachers can be called in twice a week for the development of e-learning content or in preparation for the physical reopening of schools,” the guidelines state.

Women teachers, those with comorbidities like diabetes, respiratory issues, and blood pressure problems, and those above the age of 55 years are exempt from physically attending school.



“Care should be taken to ensure that teachers who are called to school are not all called at the same time to avoid crowding,” the guidelines state.

For schools that have been used by respective civic bodies or the state government as quarantine centres, teachers cannot be asked to report to work until the buildings are handed back to the principals. Teachers who are involved in Covid-19 related duties have to be relieved from the frontline work so that they can contribute towards online learning.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Complete lockdown in 10 containment zones in Navi Mumbai till July 5
Jun 27, 2020 00:52 IST
Swarms of locust reach Mahendergarh, Rewari villages; Jhajjar on alert
Jun 27, 2020 00:52 IST
IAF staffer ends life at 3BRD station in Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2020 00:49 IST
66% rise in sea snakes caught in nets along south Konkan in 3 years: Mangrove Cell
Jun 27, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.