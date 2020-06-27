Allow teachers to work from home if possible: Education department to schools

After several schools in red zones demanded clarity on the state education department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening their institutes, the department released specific guidelines on Friday evening.

As per the guidelines, all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar should allow teachers to continue working from home until schools reopen physically.

“Travelling is a big issue in these places as public transport is still not fully functional. However, in case the principal deems fit, teachers can be called in twice a week for the development of e-learning content or in preparation for the physical reopening of schools,” the guidelines state.

Women teachers, those with comorbidities like diabetes, respiratory issues, and blood pressure problems, and those above the age of 55 years are exempt from physically attending school.

“Care should be taken to ensure that teachers who are called to school are not all called at the same time to avoid crowding,” the guidelines state.

For schools that have been used by respective civic bodies or the state government as quarantine centres, teachers cannot be asked to report to work until the buildings are handed back to the principals. Teachers who are involved in Covid-19 related duties have to be relieved from the frontline work so that they can contribute towards online learning.