Allow trains for only essential services: CM Uddhav

Allow trains for only essential services: CM Uddhav

Expressing the need for cautious decisions over relaxation of the ongoing lockdown, considering the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in May and even in June and July, chief minister Uddhav...

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Expressing the need for cautious decisions over relaxation of the ongoing lockdown, considering the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in May and even in June and July, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at the video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asked for local trains to be started in Mumbai only for essential services. The CM has also pointed at the risk of the spread of the virus through migrant workers who are travelling back to their respective states.

Thackeray said the peak of the virus is projected in May and the rise may continue for next two months. “The infection relapsed in Wuhan in China. The World Health Organization has warned us about the possibilities of spread of the infection. The Prime Minister should lead the way as far as firm decision over relaxation of lockdown is concerned. States will implement it strictly,” he said.

The CM said employees and people engaged in essential and emergency services should be given entry in local trains only after checking their identity cards. He said the states where migrant workers are returning need to be extra vigilant while giving them entry, or else, the infection is likely to spread across the nation. Thackeray has also batted for additional central forces to relieve the state police of some of their stress.

The Maharashtra CM apprised the PM about the steps taken by the state government in augmenting bed and quarantine facilities at racecourse, Nehru Science Centre, BKC and Goregaon Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. He expressed the need to encourage pharmaceutical companies that are into production of drugs related to Covid-19. He demanded GST waiver on equipment required in fight against the pandemic.



Stating that Maharashtra witnessed a loss of ₹35,000 crore in revenue receipts in the past two months, Thackeray demanded release of the state’s share in central taxes and GST. He also sought directives to the Reserve Bank of India to facilitate loans for farmers in the ensuing kharif season.

